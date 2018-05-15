 »   »   » Prithviraj Starrer 9: Is This Much Loved Actress A Part Of The Film?

Wamiqa Gabbi

Certain unconfirmed reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that young actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who made her Mollywood debut with the film Godha, released in 2017, might be seen essaying a crucial role in the film. No official confirmation has been made yet regarding the same.

Wamiqa Gabbi – The Young Sensation

In Godha, Wamiqa Gabbi had played the role of a character named Aditi Singh. Her performance in the film gained her a whole lot of appreciation and she went on to earn a fan base of her own. Her second outing in Mollywood has been much awaited.

The Earlier Reports..

Well, while the news regarding Prithviraj-Jenuse Mohammed movie had surfaced, certain unconfirmed reports were also doing the rounds that Parvathy and Nithya Menen will be seen playing the leading ladies in this film. Well, let us wait for an official confirmation from the makers regarding the rest of the cast of the movie.

9-Nine

Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with the motion poster of the movie, which was intriguing to the core. The film is the first production venture of Prithviraj Productions and we can expect something really special from the team.