Prithviraj Starrer 9: Is This Much Loved Actress A Part Of The Film?

Posted By:
Prithviraj is busy with the works of his upcoming film 9-Nine. The official announcement regarding this promising film, directed by Jenuse Mohammed was made a couple of months ago, and the shooting of the film had commenced in the month of April.

After the completion of the short first schedule of shoot in Kerala, the team had moved to Himachal Pradesh for the works of the second schedule. The team has remained tight-lipped regarding the rest of the cast of the movie and now, certain reports have been doing the rounds that a much loved actress will be a part of this film. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

Certain unconfirmed reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that young actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who made her Mollywood debut with the film Godha, released in 2017, might be seen essaying a crucial role in the film. No official confirmation has been made yet regarding the same.

In Godha, Wamiqa Gabbi had played the role of a character named Aditi Singh. Her performance in the film gained her a whole lot of appreciation and she went on to earn a fan base of her own. Her second outing in Mollywood has been much awaited.

Well, while the news regarding Prithviraj-Jenuse Mohammed movie had surfaced, certain unconfirmed reports were also doing the rounds that Parvathy and Nithya Menen will be seen playing the leading ladies in this film. Well, let us wait for an official confirmation from the makers regarding the rest of the cast of the movie.

Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with the motion poster of the movie, which was intriguing to the core. The film is the first production venture of Prithviraj Productions and we can expect something really special from the team.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 18:11 [IST]
X