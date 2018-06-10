 »   »   »  Prithviraj Starrer 9: Prakash Raj Plays An Important Role In The Movie!

9, the upcoming film of Prithviraj, is in its shooting stages and the movie, which is being directed by young film-maker Jenuse Mohamed is one of the highly awaited films of this year. The makers have remained tight-lipped about the storyline and the entire cast of the film. The posters of the film are being released on regular intervals, with each one of them revealing the major actors of the movie.

Now, the makers of 9 have come up with the new official poster of the movie, which has revealed that popular actor Prakash Raj is a part of this much awaited venture. Prakash Raj will be seen essaying a character named Dr. Inayat Khan, in this upcoming film.



9 marks the fourth association of Prithviraj and Prakash Raj. Earlier, they have worked together in the movies like Mozhi, Abhiyum Naanum, Anwar etc.



Prakash Raj's previous venture in Malayalam was the multi-starrer movie Achayans, in which the actor had played the role of a police officer. He will also be seen playing an important role in the upcoming Mohanlal starrer Odiyan, which is one of the most awaited upcoming Malayalam movies. Prakash Raj will be seen essaying a character named Ravunni in this big budget venture.