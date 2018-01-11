 »   »   » IN PICS! When Prithviraj & Supriya Celebrated The New Year In London!

Prithviraj is definitely one of the most busiest actors of the Malayalam film industry. With back-to-back promising projects, he had a busy 2017, as well.
At the same time, Prithviraj is one such actor who makes it a point to spend quality time with his family. Prithviraj and Supriya are one among the most loved couples of Mollywood and the young actor of Mollywood decided to celebrate the arrival of the New Year in London, with his wife Supriya.
Prithviraj himself took to social media to share some of the pictures taken during their New Year celebration in London. Keep scrolling down to view some of the pictures shared by the actor..
Posing For A Selfie...
A few hours ago, Prithviraj took to his Instagram page to upload this picture. In this candid picture, you could see Prithviraj and Supriya taking a selfie, while they are travelling in a tube ride in London. The photo also has an interesting tagline which is read as "the little joys of anonymity".
Mear The Harrods..
Here's another picture from his travel diaries in London. The actor has clicked a picture near the Harrods in London. Harrods is one of the most popular and well-known department stores located in Knightsbridge, London.
The Lovely Couple...
Here's yet another click taken during the holidays of Prithviraj and Supriya in London. Reportedly, the actor is now on a shooting break and he took out time to spend some quality time with his family.
More Pics..
Well, here's another picture of the lovely couple of Mollywood. Interestingly, this selfie, which was posted by the actor a couple of months ago, was taken in Ooty, where the shoot of his upcoming film with Anjali Menon was progressing.