Prithviraj Voices His Opinion On The Recent Resignations From AMMA!

    Prithviraj is one such person who has never shied away from giving out his opinion on trivial issues. AMMA, the Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists, is at the focal point, with their decision to take back Dileep receiving mixed responses. Most recently, Geethu Mohandas, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan and the attacked actress had resigned from AMMA. The audiences were eager to know the reactions of various celebrities and all eyes were on Prithviraj as well, who is considered to be one of the most daring youngsters around in Malayalam cinema. Now, the actor has voiced his opinion on the same in an interview with The Week. Keep scrolling down to know more.

    One Of The First Celebrities To React

    Upon the attack on the actress, Prithviraj was one among the first celebrities to come out and condemn the act. The actor had sent out a long note and later, also went on to apologise for the misogynistic content from the movies of the past.

    Prithviraj About The Resignation Of The Members

    It was in an exclusive interview given to The Week that Prithviraj opened up about his views on the recent resignation of the actresses from AMMA. Prithviraj opined that he understands why the four actresses resigned from AMMA. He also added that he is with them and he appreciates the courage and applauds their big decision. He stated that he will not stay silent but make his position clear at the right time and space.

    About Expulsion Of Dileep From AMMA

    Regarding the reports that Prithviraj was the one behind the expulsion of Dileep, he stated that it is wrong to say so, and added that he doesn't want that credit. He also added that the decision to expel Dileep was jointly taken by the organization and each and every member of the organization was contacted.

    Why Prithviraj Didn't Attend The General Body Meeting

    In the interview, Prithviraj also opened up on the reason why he didn't attend the General Body Meeting, held on June 24, 2018. The actor opened up that he didn't attend the meeting due to his professional commitments, as his upcoming film Koode is gearing up for a release.

    Read more about: prithviraj
    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 17:47 [IST]
