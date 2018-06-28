 »   »   »  Prithviraj Voices His Opinion On The Recent Resignations From AMMA!

One Of The First Celebrities To React

Upon the attack on the actress, Prithviraj was one among the first celebrities to come out and condemn the act. The actor had sent out a long note and later, also went on to apologise for the misogynistic content from the movies of the past.

Prithviraj About The Resignation Of The Members

It was in an exclusive interview given to The Week that Prithviraj opened up about his views on the recent resignation of the actresses from AMMA. Prithviraj opined that he understands why the four actresses resigned from AMMA. He also added that he is with them and he appreciates the courage and applauds their big decision. He stated that he will not stay silent but make his position clear at the right time and space.

About Expulsion Of Dileep From AMMA

Regarding the reports that Prithviraj was the one behind the expulsion of Dileep, he stated that it is wrong to say so, and added that he doesn't want that credit. He also added that the decision to expel Dileep was jointly taken by the organization and each and every member of the organization was contacted.

Why Prithviraj Didn't Attend The General Body Meeting

In the interview, Prithviraj also opened up on the reason why he didn't attend the General Body Meeting, held on June 24, 2018. The actor opened up that he didn't attend the meeting due to his professional commitments, as his upcoming film Koode is gearing up for a release.