 »   »   »  Priya Prakash Varrier Overtakes Bollywood Celebrities To Become The Most Searched Personality!

The name Priya Prakash Varrier is known to one and all and the young actress did shot to fame within a very short span of time. Never in the past, we have seen a young newcomer actress going on to etch a place in the hearts of the audiences even before the release of her debut movie. Priya Prakash Varrier went on to do the unthinkable with her performance in the song from the film. She emerged as the most followed Malayalam celebrity on Instagram and now, Priya Prakash Varrier has achieved something even more special. Read on to know more about the same here.
At The Top Spot
Priya Prakash Varrier has turned out to be the most searched personality of the year 2018. The young actress is at the top spot in the list of the Most Searched Personality from India, published by Google.
Overtakes Bollywood Celebrities
Well, it has to be noted that Priya Prkash Varrier has overtaken other celebrities like Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra etc., who ruled the internet in 2018. Nick Jonas is at the second spot whereas Priyanka Chopra has been placed at the fourth spot.
The Only South India Celebrity In The List
The list has been dominated by Bollywood celebrities, Televison artists, singers and others. Most importantly, Priya Prakash Varrier is the only South Indian celebrity who has found a place in the list.
Priya Prakash Varrier's Debut Movie
It was her excellent performance in the song from the movie Oru Adaar Love that earned her such a big fan base. The audiences are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the film. The film is expected to come out in the theatres soon.