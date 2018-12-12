 »   »   »  Priya Prakash Varrier Overtakes Bollywood Celebrities To Become The Most Searched Personality!

At The Top Spot

Priya Prakash Varrier has turned out to be the most searched personality of the year 2018. The young actress is at the top spot in the list of the Most Searched Personality from India, published by Google.

Overtakes Bollywood Celebrities

Well, it has to be noted that Priya Prkash Varrier has overtaken other celebrities like Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra etc., who ruled the internet in 2018. Nick Jonas is at the second spot whereas Priyanka Chopra has been placed at the fourth spot.

The Only South India Celebrity In The List

The list has been dominated by Bollywood celebrities, Televison artists, singers and others. Most importantly, Priya Prakash Varrier is the only South Indian celebrity who has found a place in the list.

Priya Prakash Varrier's Debut Movie

It was her excellent performance in the song from the movie Oru Adaar Love that earned her such a big fan base. The audiences are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the film. The film is expected to come out in the theatres soon.