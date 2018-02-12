 »   »   » SENSATIONAL! Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram Page Crosses A New Milestone!

1 Million Followers

The Instagram page of Priya Prakash Varrier rightly shows the huge popularity that the young actress has achieved in a short span of time. The page has crossed the 1 Million followers mark in a record time.

Maximum Followers In One Day

Meanwhile, the Instagram page of Priya Prakash Varrier has also fetched another record on Instagram. According to the reports, the Instagram crossed 610 K followers on a single day and thus went on to become only the third celebrity to achieve this big feat after Kylie Jenner and Christiano Ronaldo.

Overtakes Other Mollywood Celebrities

Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier has already overtaken some of the top Mollywood celebrities in terms of the number of followers. With over 1 Million followers, Priya has overtaken other apopular Mollywood celebrities like Aju Varghese Nyla Usha, Priyamani etc., on Instagram.

Mollywood Celebrity with Maximum Followers On Instagram

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan continues to remain the most popular celebrity on Instagram. The much loved actor of Mollywood has as many as 1.9 Million followers on Instagram, at present.

Another Big Surprise..

Meanwhile, Oru Adaar Love team is planning for another big surprise. A Valentines Day special teaser of the movie is in the offing. The team is planning to release the special teaser of the movie tomorrow and all the fans of Priya Prakash Varrier are eagerly waiting for the same.