 »   »   »  Priya Prakash Varrier Is Back In The News & That Too For A Big Reason!

    Priya Prakash Varrier, who is fondly called as the wink girl on the social media, is one such young celebrity who shot to fame within no time. The actress, who is making her big debut in films with the upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love is a notable public figure, across India. She enjoys a huge fan base of her own, which she earned with a scintillating performance in a song. Now, Priya Prakash Varrier is back in the news and that too for a big reason, which is yet another indication of the rising popularity of this upcoming actress. Keep scrolling down to know more details about the same.

    Her Instagram Page

    Upon the arrival of the song from Oru Adaar Love, Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation and the number of followers on her Instagram page did skyrocket. Then reports had surfaced that Priya Prakash Varrier is fetching a big amount for the promotional content being pushed through her Instagram page. At present, Piya Prakash Varrier has above 6.2 Million followers on Instagram.

    Munch Advertisement

    Later, Priya Prakash Varrier stepped into the world of ad films and a commercial featuring the actress in the lead role had surfaced. She appeared in the commercial of popular brand Nestle Munch.

    New Advertisement

    Now, certain updates have been doing the rounds regarding the next venture of Priya Prakash Varrier. According to the reports, the actress was in Mumbai recently for the shoot of an upcoming commercial and the photos of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.

    Worth Rs 1 Crore?

    Reports suggest that it is a national commercial. At the same time, the audiences are awestruck after hearing the remuneration of the actress. The reports doing the rounds have mentioned that the actress has signed a 1-Crore deal for the commercial. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same yet.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
