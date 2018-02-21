 »   »   » WOW! Priya Prakash Varrier Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg, Samantha & Others On Instagram!

Priya Prakash Varrier Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg

Well, Priya Prakash Varrier has close to 4.5 Million followers on Instagram at present and she has successfully overtaken Mark Zuckerberg. Reportedly, Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram profile has around 4 Million followers.

Also take a look at the other celebrities, who have been overtaken by Priya Prakash Varrier..

Dulquer Salmaan

Priya Prakash Varrier did overtake Dulquer Salmaan to become the most popular Mollywood celebrity on Instagram. The young superstar of Mollywood has 1.9 Million followers on Instagram at present.

Samantha Akkineni

Importantly, in the due course of journey, Priya Prakash Varrier has overtaken Samantha Akkineni, who is one among the top South Indian actresses. Samantha has 3.6 Million followers on Instagram at present.

Hansika Motwani

Priya Prakash Varrier has overtaken this South Indian beauty as well, on Instagram. Hansika Motwani is quite popular on Instagram and her profile has above 2.5 Million followers.

Trisha

Trisha, the much popular South Indian actress enjoys a huge fan base of her own. She is quite popular on Instagram with 1.5 Million followers and Priya Prakash Varrier overtook Trisha.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati, who gained a huge fan base across the country with the portrayal of Bhallala Deva in Baahubali series, has 2 Million followers on Instagram and rightly, Priya Varrier has overtaken him as well.

Rakul Preet Singh

Here's another popular South Indian celebrity who has been overtaken by Priya Prakash Varrier. Actress Rakul Preet Singh who has acted in films of various languages has 2.9 Million followers on Instagram.