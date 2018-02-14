 »   »   » The New Sensation Priya Varrier Reveals Her Biggest Dream!

Priya Prakash Varrier reveals her BIGGEST DREAM ! | FilmiBeat

The huge buzz surrounding Priya Varrier has surmounted to new heights. The actress, who stole the hearts of millions with just a wink, continues to remain one among the most talked about celebrities on social media, without the barriers of languages or regions.

Priya Varrier is active on Instagram and as you all know, the actress's profile has become hugely popular with the number of followers sky-rocketing in no time. The audiences are eager to know more about this girl, who hails from the district of Thrissur and now, Priya Prakash Varrier has revealed her biggest dream. Any guesses on the same? Keep scrolling down to get the answer..

The Biggest Dream Of Priya Prakash Varrier... It seems like Priya Prakash Varrier is a huge fan of Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Mollywood. The actress has revealed that her biggest dream is to come on screen with none other than Dulquer Salmaan. This is my biggest dream.To come on one screen with DQ💙 A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Feb 13, 2018 at 8:01pm PST Priya's Instagram Post Interestingly, Priya Prakash Varrier took to her Instagram page to reveal the same. The actress shared the newly released poster of Dulquer Salmaan's next movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadaithaal, while sharing her biggest dream. A Big Hit On Instagram... Meanwhile, the new post sent out by Priya Prakash Varrier has went on to become an equally big hit on the photo sharing media. The post has already fetched above 2.5 Lakh likes within above 2 hours of time and is getting flooded with comments from her fans and followers. Breaks The Record Of Dulquer Salmaan Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier has went on to break Dulquer Salmaan's record on Instagram. The upcoming actress, who has now above 2.9 Million followers on Instagram has raced past the total number of followers of Dulquer Salmaan.

