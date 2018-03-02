 »   »   » Priya Prakash Varrier Charges A Hefty Sum For Her Social Media Posts?

Believe it or not, Priya Prakash Varrier is now one of the most famous Mollywood celebrities in India. All thanks to the heart-winning performance in the song Manikya Malaraay Poovi from, Oru Adaar Love! The budding actress has reached newer heights even before the release of her first movie itself, which is indeed a rare phenomenon nowadays.
Nothing much has to be said about the huge fan following that Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys. Get to her Instagram page and one would understand how popular she is in the social media circuits. Rightly, she is now one among the most influential Mollywood celebrities on Instagram.
Instagram Followers
Priya Prakash Varrier is the most followed Malayalam celebrity on Instagram and he has overtaken some of the top celebrities. She has crossed 5 Million followers and each post of the actress does get a mammoth number of likes and comments.
Promotional Contents..
Certain reports have been doing the rounds that, many top brands have approached Priya Prakash Varrier to send out promotional contents, through her Instagram page and she will start earning money through influencer marketing, a strategy by which top celebrities send out promotional contents through their social media pages.
How Much Does Priya Prakash Varrier Charge For A Social Media Post..!
Some of the reports doing the rounds suggestthat Priya Prakash Varrier charges upto 8 Lakh per post for promotional contents on Instagram and has overtaken some of the big Bollywood celebrities, although no official confirmation have been made regarding all these.
Oru Adaar Love..
Meanwhile, the wait is on for the big arrival of her debut movie Oru Adaar Love, which is sure to be a grand affair. According to the reports, the next schedule of shoot of the film will commence soon and makers are planning to release the film as an Eid release.