 »   »   » Priya Prakash Varrier Charges A Hefty Sum For Her Social Media Posts?

Instagram Followers

Priya Prakash Varrier is the most followed Malayalam celebrity on Instagram and he has overtaken some of the top celebrities. She has crossed 5 Million followers and each post of the actress does get a mammoth number of likes and comments.

Promotional Contents..

Certain reports have been doing the rounds that, many top brands have approached Priya Prakash Varrier to send out promotional contents, through her Instagram page and she will start earning money through influencer marketing, a strategy by which top celebrities send out promotional contents through their social media pages.

How Much Does Priya Prakash Varrier Charge For A Social Media Post..!

Some of the reports doing the rounds suggestthat Priya Prakash Varrier charges upto 8 Lakh per post for promotional contents on Instagram and has overtaken some of the big Bollywood celebrities, although no official confirmation have been made regarding all these.

Oru Adaar Love..

Meanwhile, the wait is on for the big arrival of her debut movie Oru Adaar Love, which is sure to be a grand affair. According to the reports, the next schedule of shoot of the film will commence soon and makers are planning to release the film as an Eid release.