 »   »   »  Priya Prakash Varrier & Team Set To Rule The Internet Again With Oru Adaar Love's New Song!

It was through the first song from Oru Adaar Love, which had hit the online circuits in the month of February that the name Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul, Noorin Shereef etc., became hugely popular. Priya Prakash varrier went on to become a national sensation with her wink winning the hearts of many.

Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu went on to become one of the much awaited Malayalam movies straight away. Now, the makers of the movie have sprung a new surprise and they have come up with the brand new song video from Oru Adaar Love.

Well, Prirya Prakash Varrier & team are all set to win hearts with this song as well. The song Freak Penne is a fast number and has an equally peppy lyrics. The colourful number features Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul, Noorin Shereef and a host of other youngsters. The colourful picturisation as well as the amazing dance moves of Roshan, Priya and others are definitely the major takeways of the number. Shaan Rehmaan has come up with a fast number, which is expected to work pretty well among the youngsters. the song has already fetched a good number of views on YouTube.

The song has its lyrics by Sathyajith and it has been sung by sathyajith and Neetu Naduvathettu. Meanwhile, the next schedule of shoot of Oru Adaar Love had commenced in the past week.