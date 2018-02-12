 »   »   » Priya Prakash Varrier & Oru Adaar Love Song Gain Nationwide Attention!

Oru Adaar Love First Song..

'Maanikya Malarayi Poovi..', the song from this upcoming movie was released by its makers on February 9, 2018. The song has went on to become a big hit in the online circuits and is nearing 5 Million views in a record time. The video song is still trending at the top spot on Youtube.



Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier has definitely got a big welcome to Mollywood. She has turned out to be the show-stealer of the song with her fine performance. In a short time, she has turned out to be most talked about celebrity and has earned a fan base of her own.



More About Priya Prakash Varrier..

Interestingly, the actress initially came into the movie as a junior artist but later considering her good performance, she was chosen to play one of the leading roles in the movie. According to the reports, Priya hails from Thrissur.



Nation-wide Attention

Meanwhile, the song and Priya Prakash Varrier have gained nation wide attention with many top social media pages talking about the latest sensations of Mollywood. Omar Lulu took to Facebook thank everyone for the grand reception that the audiences have given for the song.



Shaan Rahman – Vineeth Sreenivasan Team

Well, the magical combo of Mollywood has struck gold yet again. The team has given yet another hit with 'Maanikya Malarayi Poovi..', the song from Oru Adaar Love. Their previous association for the song Entammede Jimikki Kammal.., which was also turned out to be a trendsetter song.

