 »   »   » Priya Varrier, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Who Made This Valentine's Day Special!

Priya Varrier

The makers of Oru Adaar Love came up with the perfect Valentine's Day gift to all the fans and followers of Priya Varrier, the new sensation of social media. The new teaser of the film was released on February 13, 2017 and once again, Priya Varrier did take over the internet with her lovely performance in the teaser.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan gave the audiences a perfect Valentine's Day gift in the form of the first look poster of his upcoming romantic movie, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Yes, it's a Tamil movie, but still this colourful and romantic poster served as a perfect gift to the Malayalam film audiences and it got a grand reception on social media. Rightly, the film has found a place a prominent position in the list of the much awaited movies.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj, on the eve of this Valentine's Day, took to Facebook to release the new song of his upcoming film My Story, featuring Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles. The song, set to tune and sung by Shaan Rahman is a soul-filled track and suggests that the film will have a strong romantic track to narrate. The picturisation of the song has received praises as well.

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas came up with twin surprises on this Valentine's Day. 'Ulaviravu', the single directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon,featuring Tovino Thomas and Dhivyadarshini, was one among the Valentine's Day specials and it has already emerged as a big hit.

On the other hand, Tovino Thomas also came up with the motion poster of his upcoming Malayalam movie, Theevandi.

Asif Ali

Asif Ali too, made this Valentine's Day a special one for the audiences, with the poster of his upcoming movie. The actor essays the lead role in the upcoming film B.Tech and the new poster of the film was released yesterday. The new poster, which features Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in it has definitely struck the right chords with the audiences.