English
 »   »   » Priya Varrier Is NOT Allowed To Use A Phone!

Priya Varrier Is NOT Allowed To Use A Phone!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Within a short span of time, Priya Varrier established herself as one among top celebrities in demand and the rate at which her popularity and fame sky-rocketed might seem like a fairy tale for many. Due credits to Priya Varrier, who put up a sensational act in the song sequence of Oru Adaar Love.

The young girl who hails from the Poonkunnam in Thrissur district is sure to reach newer heights in days to come. She has already established a fan base of her own even before the arrival of her debut movie and the craze that the big arrival of Oru Adaar Love would create is beyond the expectations. Meanwhile, here is an interesting piece of information regarding the viral wink girl..

'Priya Varrier Doesn't Use A Phone'

According to a report by Indian Express, Priya Varrier is not allowed to use a mobile phone yet. The phone that the actress carries doesn't have a SIM card either. This was revealed by her father, Prakash Varrier.

'She Is Using Her Mother's Phone'

Interestingly, Priya Varrier's father also revealed that so far his daughter has been using her mother's phone. He also added that the actress could only use her phone only once they set up their mobile hotspot for her.

More About Priya Varrier's Interest!

Priya Prakash's father, who is working with the Central Excise Department, also opened up about her interests. He stated that she was an ordinary girl but had some different interests and passions. He also added that she was indeed interested in singing and dancing.

The Interesting Journey!

The journey of Priya Varrier is definitely an inspiration for many. Interestingly, the actress initially appeared for a short role in Oru Adaar Love, but considering her talent, the director of the movie decided to extend her role. Now, the actress with over 5 Million followers on Instagram is one among the most talked about celebrities of India.

Images Courtesy: Manu Mulanthuruthy

Priya Prakash Varrier
Read more about: priya varrier
Story first published: Tuesday, March 13, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 13, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat