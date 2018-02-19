 »   »   » Which Will Be Priya Varrier's Next Movie? Here's What The Actress Has Got To Say!

Priya Varrier is one among those rare Mollywood celebrities who went on to achieve fame and popularity, even before the release of their debut films.

Priya Varrier is all set to make a big debut with the upcoming film Oru Adaar Love and the budding actress has got a launch pad, which any aspiring actress would dream of.

Meanwhile, the popularity of Priya Varrier has been surging to newer heights with each passing day and the actress has gained nationwide attention. In fact, reports have been doing the rounds that Priya Varrier has been flooded with big offers.

Well, all the fans of Priya Varrier are eager to know whether she has signed any other project and more about the next film of Priya Varrier after Oru Adaar Love. Read on to know...

Next Movie Of Priya Varrier Well, here is an official confirmation regarding Priya Varrier's next film in Malayalam. The actress herself has informed that she wouldn't be doing any other movie until the release of her debut acting venture, Oru Adaar Love. Priya's Facebook Post Priya Varrier took to Facebook to inform all her fans regarding the same. In the long Facebook post, she thanked each and everyone and also the entire crew members of the movie Oru Adaar Love. She also confirmed that she has been receiving a lot of offers from different languages but she won't be doing any films until the release of Oru Adaar Love. More About Oru Adaar Love Movie.. Reportedly, the story of Oru Adaar Love is set against the backdrop of a college campus and it stars a host of young actors in the lead roles. Interestingly, Priya Varrier had initially joined the film as a junior artist but considering her performance in one of the sequences, the director of the film made her one among the leading ladies of the movie. Release Of Oru Adaar Love... According to the reports that have come in, the first schedule of shoot of the film has been completed and an official confirmation regarding the date of commencement of the next schedule is awaited. Going by the teaser, the film is being planned as an Eid release.

