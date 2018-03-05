 »   »   » Priya Varrier's Act Finds Its Way To The Oscars 2018 As Well?

The Wink Act At The Oscars?

An interesting video from the Oscars 2018 has gained the attention of the audiences. In a gif video featuring Pakistani-American stand-up comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani and Lupita Nyongo of Black Panther fame sent out through Twitter page of The Academy, the former was seen playing with his eyebrows which is similar to the Priya Varrier's eyebrow act in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi.

Priya Varrier's Heart-winning Performance..

Well, Priya Varrier's performance in the song Manikya Malaraaya Poovi helped her gain so much love of the audiences. With the wink act or the eyebrow act, the girl emerged as the most talked about celebrity in no time.

The National Sensation...

Priya Varrier went on to gain nationwide attention. For the uninitiated, the teaser and the songs of Oru Adaar Love also gained equally wide acceptance. Importantly, the number of followers on Instagram sky-rocketed in no time and has already touched the 5 Million followers.

The Recent Video...

Most recently, on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the Oru Adaar Love team had come with a special video in which Priya Varrier, Roshan and others are seen celebrating Holi. The video too, has emerged as a big hit and has crossed 1 Million views on YouTube.