 »   »   » VIRAL! Priya Varrier's Oru Adaar Love Act Gets A Superstar Version!

We all know about the huge buzz that Priya Varrier had created with her act in the song sequence of the film Oru Adaar Love. Actions do speak louder than words and rightly Priya Varrier with her lovely performance, went on to become a much popular figure across the country, without regional barriers.
Priya Varrier's popularity has only increased further with each passing day. Her Instagram account is peaking to newer heights with the page all set to touch the 5-Million-mark in the terms of number of followers.
Now, here is an interesting update, which would further underline the huge impact that she has created. Priya Varrier's Oru Adaar Love act has got a superstar version as well. Read on to know more..
Allu Arjun
It is none other than Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, who has come out with his version of Oru Adaar Love act. Interestingly, Allu Arjun and his young son has reciprocated the gunning act scene from the first teaser of Oru Adaar Love.
|
Priya Varrier Instagram Post
Priya Varrier has shared this cute little video, featuring Allu Arjun and his son, through her official Instagram page. The video which was posted an hour ago has already fetched above 4 Lakh views.
|
Allu Arjun About Oru Adaar Love Song
The video song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' and the winking act of Priya Varrier became a trendsetter immediately after its release and Allu Arjun too, was also impressed by the video. The actor took to Twitter to share the video and tagged it as one of the cutest videos that he has seen in the recent times.
|
Another Song In Offing?
Well, here is yet another joyous news for all the fans of Priya Varrier and the movie Oru Adaar Love. Recently, through her official Instagram page, Priya Varrier announced that a romantic track from Oru Adaar Love is on its way and also shared a small introductory note of the song.