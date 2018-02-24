 »   »   » VIRAL! Priya Varrier's Oru Adaar Love Act Gets A Superstar Version!

We all know about the huge buzz that Priya Varrier had created with her act in the song sequence of the film Oru Adaar Love. Actions do speak louder than words and rightly Priya Varrier with her lovely performance, went on to become a much popular figure across the country, without regional barriers.

Priya Varrier's popularity has only increased further with each passing day. Her Instagram account is peaking to newer heights with the page all set to touch the 5-Million-mark in the terms of number of followers.

Now, here is an interesting update, which would further underline the huge impact that she has created. Priya Varrier's Oru Adaar Love act has got a superstar version as well. Read on to know more..

