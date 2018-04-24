 »   »   » Priya Varrier Sends Out A Special Birthday Wish To Roshan, Her Co-star In Oru Adaar Love!

Related Articles
The name Priya Varrier has turned out to be a familiar one for all the movie lovers across India. The big debut of the Malayalam actress, who stole the heart of a millions with a spectacular performance in the video song from the film Oru Adaar Love, is eagerly awaited.
Along with Priya Varrier, Roshan the young actor too, did make an impact with his lovely performance in the song and the teaser of Oru Adaar Love. With the song and teaser of Oru Adaar Love turning out to be trendsetters, he has also earned a huge popularity which any young and upcoming actor would yearn for.
Priya Varrier's Special Wishes
Roshan, the young actor celebrated his birthday yesterday (April 23, 2018). Priya Varrier took to her official Instagram page to send out her special birthday wishes to Roshan, her co-star in Oru Adaar Love. She also posted a photo featuring herself and Roshan that was taken during a media interaction.
Priya Varrier & Roshan – The Celebrated Pair
Well, both Priya Varrier & Roshan are newcomers and they are putting their big step forward into the industry with Omar Lulu's Oru Adaar Love and even before the big arrival of the film into the theatres, both of them have enjoyed a star stature. The newcomers turned out to become a much celebrated pair, a phenomenon that is not so common with Malayalam movies of youngsters.
Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Priya Varrier
Omar Lulu, Priya Varrier & Roshan
Well, the audiences are eagerly awaiting for Omar Lulu's big movie, which is sure to create some wonders at the box office. Most recently, Priya Varrier took to Facebook to post a picture featuring herself, Roshan and Omar Lulu. The makers are yet to make an official confirmation regarding the exact release date of the movie. Reportedly, the dubbed version of the film will make a simultaneous release.
Priya Varrier's Popularity...
Meanwhile, one just need to visit Priya Varrier's Instagram profile to measure the magnitude of popularity and Priya Varrier has achieved within a short span of time. Now, her Instagram profile has above 5.8 Million followers and is the most followed Malayalam movie artists on Instagram. Most recently, Priya Varrier too, made her big debut into commercials as the actress featured in the latest advertisement of Nestle Munch.
