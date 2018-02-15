 »   »   » PICS! Priya Varrier, The 'Winking Girl' Steals The Show At Lulu Flower Festival 2018!

At Lulu Flower Festival...

The entire team of the upcoming film Oru Adaar Love made an appearance at the Lulu Flower Festival 2018 on February 14, 2018 and a huge crowd gathered for the function.

In A Red Gown..

Priya Varrier, who is the new sensation of the netizens looked extremely gorgeous in a red gown, which she opted to wear for the big function.

The 'Hit' Act..

As mentioned, Priya Varrier was the show-stealer of the day and she reciprocated the much popular ' ‘gunning' act from the most recently released teaser of Oru Adaar Love on the stage.

The On-screen Pair..

In the above picture, youcan see Priya Varrier and Roshan, who will be seen as the on-screen pair in the upcoming film, Oru Adaar Love. Both of them have gained the love and acceptance of the audiences, with the release of the song and the teaser.

Priya & Noorin

Oru Adaar Love also features other young talents in important role. In the above picture, you could see Noorin Shereef, former winner of Miss Kerala Fitness 2017 along with Priya Varrier. Noorin is one among the leading ladies of the movie.

More About Priya Varrier..

Priya Varrier hails from Poonkunnam in Thrissur District. The young talent is making her debut with the upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love. Reportedly, she is pursuing her degree studies, at present.