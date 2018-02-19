 »   »   » OH NO! Priyadarshan's Next Movie Isn't With Mohanlal?

MG Sreekumar About Kunjali Marikkar..

It was recently that popular singer MG Sreekumar took to Facebook to give an update on Kunjali Marikkar. The singer went on to post a photo of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan and wrote that the team's Kunjali Marakkar will begin soon.

Priyadarshan Next Movie..

Meanwhile, there are certain reports doing the rounds regarding Priyadarshan's next directorial venture. If reports are to be believed, the film-maker's next film will be in Bollywood.

With Abhishek Bachchan..

Reportedly, Priyadarshan's next film in Bollywood will feature Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Reports also suggest that the shoot of this much awaited film will begin in the month of June.

Priyadarshan's Previous Release..

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan's previous directorial venture was in Tamil. The film-maker had come up with Nimir, the Tamil remake of Malayalam blockbuster movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram. The Tamil movie featured Udayanidhi Stalin and Namitha Pramod in the lead roles.

Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Team's Kunjali Marikkar..

Well, let us wait for an official confirmation from the film-maker side regarding the status of Kunjali Marikkar. On the other hand, August Cinema, the renowned production banner has already announced that Santosh Sivan-Mammootty team's Kunjali Marikkar will commence in the month of July.