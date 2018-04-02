 »   »   » Raai Laxmi Joins The Mammootty Starrer Oru Kuttanadan Blog!

The Selfie

Raai Laxmi, recently took to her official Facebook page to send out a selfie with Mammootty, which was taken from the sets of her upcoming movie Oru Kuttanadan Blog.



Raai Laxmi In Oru Kuttanadan Blog

Well, nothing much has been revealed about Raai Laxmi's character in this upcoming film. Reportedly, the film features three leading ladies. Anu Sithara and Shamna Kasim will also be seen playing a crucial roles in the movie.



Fifth Film With Mammootty

Oru Kuttanadan Blog is Raai Laxmi's fifth film with Megastar Mammootty. Earlier, both of them have worked together in movies like Annan Thambi, Chattambinaadu, Parunthu, Rajadhiraja etc.



After A Short Break..

Meanwhile, it is after a noticeable break that Raai Laxmi is working in a Malayalam film. She was previously seen in the Mammootty starrer Rajadhiraja, which had hit the big screens in the year 2014.

