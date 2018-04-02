English
 »   »   » Raai Laxmi Joins The Mammootty Starrer Oru Kuttanadan Blog!

Raai Laxmi Joins The Mammootty Starrer Oru Kuttanadan Blog!

Posted By:
Oru Kuttandan Blog is the upcoming film of Mammootty, which marks the directorial debut of scenarist Sethu. The shoot of this film, which is touted to be a feel-good and light-hearted comedy had commenced by the second week of March in Kuttanad regions. Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Hari in this upcoming movie.

Earlier, it was announced that popular actress Raai Laxmi will be seen essaying the role of one among the leading ladies of this much awaited venture. Now, according to the latest reports, Raai Laxmi has joined the sets of the movie. The actress took to Facebook to send out a few selfies taken during the works of the movie.

The Selfie

Raai Laxmi, recently took to her official Facebook page to send out a selfie with Mammootty, which was taken from the sets of her upcoming movie Oru Kuttanadan Blog.

Raai Laxmi In Oru Kuttanadan Blog

Well, nothing much has been revealed about Raai Laxmi's character in this upcoming film. Reportedly, the film features three leading ladies. Anu Sithara and Shamna Kasim will also be seen playing a crucial roles in the movie.

Fifth Film With Mammootty

Oru Kuttanadan Blog is Raai Laxmi's fifth film with Megastar Mammootty. Earlier, both of them have worked together in movies like Annan Thambi, Chattambinaadu, Parunthu, Rajadhiraja etc.

After A Short Break..

Meanwhile, it is after a noticeable break that Raai Laxmi is working in a Malayalam film. She was previously seen in the Mammootty starrer Rajadhiraja, which had hit the big screens in the year 2014.

Story first published: Monday, April 2, 2018, 15:22 [IST]
