 »   »   » Rajinikanth's 2.0: Kerala Theatrical Rights Of The Film Sold?

Rajinikanth's 2.0 has found a predominant place in the list of the much awaited films of the entire Indian movie audiences, without the distinction of any language barriers. Touted to be the biggest and costliest ever Indian film, 2.0 is expected to hit the theatres in the first half of 2018.

Shankar-Rajinikanth team's Enthiran had done a fantastic business in the Kerala theatres. Now, the Malayalam film audiences are keenly looking upto 2.0, which is expected to make a big impact at the Kerala box office, as well, upon its release.



Rajinikanth's 2.0 is bound to get a big release in Kerala. Now, there are certain unconfirmed reports doing the rounds regarding the Kerala distribution rights of the movie..

