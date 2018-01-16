 »   »   » Rajinikanth's 2.0: Kerala Theatrical Rights Of The Film Sold?

Rajinikanth's 2.0 has found a predominant place in the list of the much awaited films of the entire Indian movie audiences, without the distinction of any language barriers. Touted to be the biggest and costliest ever Indian film, 2.0 is expected to hit the theatres in the first half of 2018.
Shankar-Rajinikanth team's Enthiran had done a fantastic business in the Kerala theatres. Now, the Malayalam film audiences are keenly looking upto 2.0, which is expected to make a big impact at the Kerala box office, as well, upon its release.
Rajinikanth's 2.0 is bound to get a big release in Kerala. Now, there are certain unconfirmed reports doing the rounds regarding the Kerala distribution rights of the movie..
August Cinema Bagged The Rights Of 2.0?
Certain reports are doing the rounds that popular production banner August Cinema has bagged the Kerala distribution rights of Rajinikanth's 2.0. Rumours are rife that the rights have been sold for a record price. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.
The Present Record
The Kerala distribution rights of Baahubali 2, the film which had hit the theatres in the last year, was bought by Global United Media for a record price. Reportedly, the rights were sold for a whopping amount of 10 Crores.
More About August Cinema..
Well, the banner is yet to make any official announcement regarding the same. The popular banner, which has produced some big Malayalam movies have distributed some other prominent films, as well. If the news regarding 2.0 turns out to be true, it would be for the first time that the banner will be distributing an other language movie to the Kerala theatres.
Rajinikanth's Previous Release..
Rajinikanth's previous big release was Kabali and the film had hit the theatres in 2016. The film was brought to the theatres in Kerala by Maxlab Entertainments, owned by Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor. The distribution rights of Kabali was bought for a whopping price of above 8 Crores.