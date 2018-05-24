English
 »   »   »  Rajinikanth VS Mammootty VS Mohanlal: A Phenomenal Competition Awaits!

Rajinikanth VS Mammootty VS Mohanlal: A Phenomenal Competition Awaits!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

A rare and special competition is on cards at the box office, which is expected to happen in the month of June. In this competition, the three big superstars of the South Indian cinema are touted to rule the Kerala screens in tandem.

Yes, we are talking about Mollywood's Big M's, Mammootty & Mohanlal and Superstar Rajinikanth, who has got a rock-solid fan base in Kerala as well. The much-awaited films of the celebrated actors of Indian cinema are gearing up for a release in the upcoming season and it would it indeed be an exciting competition to watch out for. Read on to know more about the same..

Kaala, Neerali And Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Kaala, Neerali and Abrahaminte Santhathikal are thethree big movies that are expected to hit the theatres in the month of June. Kaala has been slated for a release on June 7, whereas the Mohanlal starrer Neerali and Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal are expected to grace the screens a week later.

Kaala's Release

As mentioned above, Rajinikanth has a solid fan base in Kerala as well and Kaala is being hugely awaited by the Malayalam film audiences. The movie is touted to make a grand release in Kerala and the distribution of the film is by Mini Studios.

Three Hyped Movies..!

The hype surrounding the three movie is phenomenal and each of them is being hugely awaited by the fans of their respective stars. Kaala marks the comeback of Pa Ranjith-Rajinikanth team whereas Abrahaminte Santhathikal is one of Mammootty's most awaited films of the year. Meanwhile, Neerali is Mohanlal's big release after a gap of 8 months.

A Unique Occasion...

It is for the first time in many years that three big movies of these three stars are releasing within a week's difference. In the year 2007, Rajinikanth Starrer Sivaji had released on June 15. Mohanlal's Hallo and Mammootty's Mission 90 Days had released three weeks later on July 5. This remains the closest contest since many years.

Read more about: rajinikanth mammootty mohanlal
Story first published: Thursday, May 24, 2018, 16:33 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue