 »   »   »  Rakesh Unni, The New Sensation; Kamal Haasan & Shankar Mahadevan Are Blown Over By His Voice

The name Rakesh Unni has now become much popular in the social media circuits. This man from Kerala has been labelled as a gifted singer and rightly he is. The videos doing the rounds are a testimony to that fact.

It was a couple of days ago that popular singer and musician Shankar Mahadevan had posted a video on his Facebook page in which a person was heard singing the song 'Unnai Kaanadhu' from the movie Vishwaroopam. The entire social media went gaga over this song, which was sung to perfection by this man. Shankar Mahadevan, through his Facebook post asked the help of social media users to find him.

Later, Shankar Mahadevan came up with a happy news he has spoken to the person, whose name is Rakesh Unni, a farmer from Kerala and he is taking the things forward to work with Rakesh. At the same time, he posted another video in which this talented person is singing the song Kumaari, from the film Anniyan.

Now, the popularity of Rakesh Unni has soared to newer heights and he got the big opportunity to meet none other than Kamal Haasan and sing the song amidst his presence. The video of the same has been doing the rounds on social media.

Reportedly, Kamal Haasan who is mighty impressed with the skills of Rakesh Unni, has offered him the chance to sing one of the songs in his upcoming film.