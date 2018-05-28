 »   »   »  Ramesh Pisharody Makes A Disappointing Announcement Regarding Badai Bungalow!

Ramesh Pisharody has made a mark in the film industry as an actor and now as a director as well, with the super success of his debut directorial venture Panchavarna Thatha. Nevertheless, his stint as the host of Badai Bungalow holds a special place in the minds of the audiences.

Badai Bungalow, the comedy show being aired on Asianet, is undoubtedly one of the most popular programmes among the Malayalam Television channels. According to the reports, the show is coming to an end soon.

It was Ramesh Pisharody himself, who took to his official Facebook page, to make an official announcement regarding the same. He informed that, Badai Bungalow will come to an end after the upcoming 1 or 2 episodes. On the occasion, he also thanked each and everyone, who were a part of the show and also expressed his happiness on associating with Asianet, the channel for which he has done a good number of shows.

Badai Bungalow had commenced in the year 2013 and it gained huge attention among the masses. Reportedly, the show reigned at the top in the TRP ratings. Many top celebrities of the Malayalam film industry attended this much popular show, over the years. Actor Mukesh, Arya, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Manoj Guinness, Praseetha etc., were also a part of the hosting team of the show.