Ramesh Pisharody Planning To Direct Mammootty In His Next?

Posted By:
    Ramesh Pisharody did make a sparkling debut as a film-maker with the movie Panchavarna Thatha, featuring Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles. The film, which had hit the theatres during the Vishu season gained the love of the family audiences and emerged as a big hit at the box office. Ever since then, the audiences have been eager to know more about the next directorial venture of the actor.

    At the same time, rumours were also doing the rounds that he is all set to direct Mammootty in his next directorial venture. But, what is the truth? A recent report by Times Of India has shed light on the same.

    Well, Ramesh Pisharody wishes to do a film with Mammootty. "I have a good story with me. I think Mammukka can give life. However, it is just a wish nothing has been finalised. I have not even spoken about it to Mammukka," the actor was quoted as saying by Times Of India.

    Mammootty and Ramesh Pisharody had shared the screen space in the film Emmanuel, which was directed by Lal Jose. Let us hope that a Ramesh Pisharody movie with Mammootty in the lead role will happen soon.

    Meanwhile, Mammootty is busy with the works of his upcoming Telugu movie Yatra, the shoot of which is currently progressing in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Ramesh Pisharody the actor, has a good number of projects in the pipeline.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 10:36 [IST]
