 »   »   »  Ramesh Pisharody's Flashback Picture Is The New Addition To The #Kuthipokkals List!

    Ramesh Pisharody is undoubtedly one of the most versatile talents of the Malayalam film industry, with him having proved his credibility as an anchor, an actor and most recently, as a film-maker. The actor-director is quite active on Facebook and he has joined the recent trend of #Kuthipokkals on the social media, but in a different way.

    Ramesh Pisharodys Flashback Picture Is The New Addition To The #Kuthipokkals List!

    Interestingly, Ramesh Pisharody himself posted a flashback picture of his. In this interesting picture, Ramesh Pisharody could be seen dressed up as an injured person, whereas the photo also features two of his friends, who are dressed up in female avatars. It seems like all of them had underwent this makeover for a skit.

    Take a look at the Facebook post of Ramesh Pisharody regarding the same..

    Well, this photo that Ramesh Pisharody had posted on June 04, 2018 has turned out to be popular on social media circuits. The photo has so far received above 9K likes and 162 shares on Facebook.

    On the work front, Ramesh Pisharody's debut directorial venture Panchavarna Thatha had emerged as a big commercial success. Now, the actor in him will be seen in some of the upcoming projects. Prominent among them is the Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Sachin, in which Ramesh Pisharody will be seen essaying an important role.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 10:31 [IST]
