 »   »   » Remembering Sridevi: A Journey Through Her Association With Malayalam Movies!

The Big Debut

Sridevi made a memorable debut in Mollywood that too as a child artiste at an age of 5 with the film Kumarasambhavam (1969), which was a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual. The film emerged as a trendsetter and Sridevi appeared as Subramanian in this blockbuster movie.

Kerala State Film Award

As mentioned above, she was a recipient of the Kerala State Film Award as well. Her portrayal of a kid named Sarada in the film Poombatta, which had released in the year 1971, fetched her the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Child Actor.

Worked With Greats

Sridevi has had the chance to work with the legends of Malayalam cinema. She has worked with the top actors of Malayalam cinema of that generation like Prem Nazir, Madhu, MG Soman, Vincent etc., and the actress carved a place for her own with highly appreciable performances.

In IV Sasi Movies

In fact, it was through the movies directed by IV Sasi that Sridevi became a much popular figure in Malayalam films. Sridevi has appeared in 8 Malayalam movies, directed by IV Sasi and the prominent ones among them include movies like Abhinandanam, Aalinganam, Anthardhara, Oonjal etc.

With Kamal Haasan

Sridevi and Kamal Haasan formed a super hit pair in Malayalam movies as well. Sridevi has worked with Kamal Haasan in a good number of Malayalam movies and many of them gained commercial success. They appeared together in movies like Satyavan Savithri, Nirakudam, Aashirvaadam, Aadya Paadam etc.

The Last Film...

Sridevi's last film in Malayalam was Devaragam(1996), the movie which is still remembered by the audiences. The film, directed by veteran film-maker Bharathan, featured Sridevi and Arvind Swamy in the lead roles and is widely considered to be Sridevi's best movie in Malayalam.