 »   »   »  Remya Nambeesan Hits Back At Mohanlal; Claims Survivor Is Disgusted With His Remarks On The AMMA Row

Last year, actor Dileep was arrested in connection with the actress assault case and this left his fans in a state of shock. Following this, he was removed from AMMA and virtually disowned by the Malayalam film industry. He spent more than 50 days in custody before ultimately getting bail. A few days ago, AMMA re-instated the Ramleela star much to the disappointment of several people in the industry. Thereafter, the attacked actress quit AMMA and lashed out at the organisation for failing to protect her. Things turned from bad to worse and AMMA President Mohanlal faced a lot of criticism from all corners.
Following the backlash, 'Lalettan' stated that AMMA had never received any written complaint from the attacked actress and hence wasn't able to act against Dileep. Now, actress Ramya Nambeesan has reacted to Mohanlal's remarks and made it clear that his explanation is quite unsatisfactory.
The Attacked Actress Is Upset With Mohanlal
While speaking to a leading daily, Remya said that the attacked actress wants to know why an oral complaint against Dileep is not enough for AMMA to act against him. Remya also said Mohanlal's attitude during the press meet indicated that AMMA would leave no stone unturned to protect/defend Dileep.
"I spoke to her about this after watching the press meet. She asked me, "If AMMA is my family, isn't an oral complaint enough? No one will raise an allegation and approach AMMA for help for nothing. All they told me was that they will enquire about it and revert," said Remya.
'They Are Giving Explanations Just For The Sake Of It'
She also said that the organisation was giving explanations ‘just for the sake of it'.
"It is unjust to dismiss our concerns quoting lame justifications like ‘We have not received written complaints'. It is very clear that they are giving explanations just for the sake of it. How can ‘they can have different rules for different people?" she added.
'They Don't Need A Resignation Letter In Black And White'
Following Dileep's return, Remya, Geethu Mohandas, Rima Kallingal and the attacked actress had quit AMMA. During the press meet, Mohanlal said that the organisation had received just two resignation letters. Reacting to this, Remya said that they do not need to give anything to AMMA in black and white.
"When we have openly declared it to the world about leaving the organisation clearly stating the reason and our stands, I don't think they need a resignation letter in black and white," added the actress.
AMMA's Reputation Continues To Take A Beating...
There's no denying that the Dileep situation has taken a toll on AMMA's image. Remya's remarks indicate that some members of the Malayalam film fraternity have lost faith in the organisation. And, needless to say, this will damage AMMA even more.
