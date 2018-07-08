 »   »   »  Revathi Birthday Special: 5 Best Performances Of The Much Talented Actress!

Related Articles
Revathi, who is often regarded as one of the most talented actresses of Malayalam cinema, is celebrating her birthday today (July 08). Along with actresses like Urvashi and Shobhana, Revathi too had etched a place for her own in the 1980s and 1990s as the most loved and talented heroines of the Malayalam film industry.
Apart from Malayalam films, Revathi is one such actress, who has made a lasting impact in the movies of other languages like Tamil, Hindi, Telugu etc. On this special day,here we take you through the 5 best performances of Revathi in Malayalam films.
Kakkothikkavile Apooppan Thaadikal
Kakkothikkavile Apoopan Thaadikal had a scintillating performance from Revathi, who played the lead role in the movie. Her performance as a girl, who gets estranged from her family and leading a life with gypsies due to unfortunate situations, is indeed one of the best in her career so far. In fact, she even won the Filmfare Award For The Best Actress for her memorable portrayal of Kakkothi aka Lakshmi.
Kilukkam
Kilukkam is undoubtedly one of the quality entertainers of all time. The film was a runaway success at the box office and the leading lady of the movie had an equal space for performance. Revathi essayed the role of Nandini, a girl who is on a mission to find her dad. She had to play two different phases of the character and even both the comical as well as the serious portions were safe in the hands of the ever dependable actress.
Devasuram
Mangalasseri Neelakandan, portrayed by Mohanlal, is one of the iconic characters of Malayalam cinema. In the same film, there was this female character named Bhanumathi, which is as powerful character as Neelakandan. It was Revathi who portrayed this well-written role and it is often regarded as one of the strongest female characters in Malayalam cinema. The performance of the actress after the song sequence speaks volumes about the talent of Revathi.
Mayamayooram
Mayamayooram is one such Malayalam movie, which was indeed a different attempt. In this film, which featured Mohanlal in a double role, Revathi had essayed the role of the leading lady. She portrayed a character named Nanda, whose life turns turtle after the loss of her loved one. The various emotional fluctuations of the character was safe in the hands of this talented actress.
Mangamma
Mangamma featured Revathi in the title role and the movie revolved around this character. The film is set in two different time periods and Revathi had come up with a terrific performance as Mangamma, whose life goes through various ups and downs. Both the film and the actress's performance met with whole lot of praises from the critics.
Now, Revathi is a film-maker as well and we are hoping that she would offer the Malayalam film industry more such memorable films, as an actress and as a film-maker.
