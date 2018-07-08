 »   »   »  Revathi Birthday Special: 5 Best Performances Of The Much Talented Actress!

Kakkothikkavile Apooppan Thaadikal

Kakkothikkavile Apoopan Thaadikal had a scintillating performance from Revathi, who played the lead role in the movie. Her performance as a girl, who gets estranged from her family and leading a life with gypsies due to unfortunate situations, is indeed one of the best in her career so far. In fact, she even won the Filmfare Award For The Best Actress for her memorable portrayal of Kakkothi aka Lakshmi.

Kilukkam

Kilukkam is undoubtedly one of the quality entertainers of all time. The film was a runaway success at the box office and the leading lady of the movie had an equal space for performance. Revathi essayed the role of Nandini, a girl who is on a mission to find her dad. She had to play two different phases of the character and even both the comical as well as the serious portions were safe in the hands of the ever dependable actress.

Devasuram

Mangalasseri Neelakandan, portrayed by Mohanlal, is one of the iconic characters of Malayalam cinema. In the same film, there was this female character named Bhanumathi, which is as powerful character as Neelakandan. It was Revathi who portrayed this well-written role and it is often regarded as one of the strongest female characters in Malayalam cinema. The performance of the actress after the song sequence speaks volumes about the talent of Revathi.

Mayamayooram

Mayamayooram is one such Malayalam movie, which was indeed a different attempt. In this film, which featured Mohanlal in a double role, Revathi had essayed the role of the leading lady. She portrayed a character named Nanda, whose life turns turtle after the loss of her loved one. The various emotional fluctuations of the character was safe in the hands of this talented actress.

Mangamma

Mangamma featured Revathi in the title role and the movie revolved around this character. The film is set in two different time periods and Revathi had come up with a terrific performance as Mangamma, whose life goes through various ups and downs. Both the film and the actress's performance met with whole lot of praises from the critics.