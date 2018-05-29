 »   »   »  Revisiting The Box Office Voyage Of Premam On The Third Anniversary Of The Trendsetter Movie!

Related Articles
Premam duly holds a special place in the history of Malayalam cinema. The movie by itself was a revelation of sorts and it went on to expand the popularity of Malayalam movies in other regions as well.
The film, directed by Alphonse Puthren, was indeed a milestone in the careers of each and everyone associated with the movie. Even after 3 years of its release, people still talk about Premam & the team behind the movie and that again shows how important the film has been to the Malayalam film audiences.
On the third anniversary of Premam, here we take you back through the box office voyage of Premam, the film that stole the hearts of millions..
Emerging As The Big Winner Despite The Tight Competition
Premam came in to the theatres without the backing of any usual pre-release promotional items like the teaser or trailer. However, the film had to face tough competition in the form of two other big movies Ivide and the Tamil movie Mass. The audiences went in to the theatres playing Premam, without having any notions about the movie and what they got was a pleasant surprise. And the movie won the tight competition and what happened rest is history.
Surviving The Piracy
Premam was cruising ahead with theatres witnessing huge number of footfalls and advance booking, which was something incomparable to any of the movies of those times. Even the rainy season didn't stop the family audiences and youngsters from flocking into the theatres. It was then that the pirated prints of the film surfaced which acted as a backlash for the movie. But still, the film survived the backlash and continued its sensational run at the theatres.
Entering The 50-Crore Club
Premam entered the 50-Crore club in style and it was the first film of the younger brigade of Malayalam cinema to join the coveted club. It proved that content and freshness will have always their own special places in the industry. There are many who believe that the film would have broken many more records if the piracy hadn't occurred as such was the repeat value for the movie.
The Other Movies
The talks around Premam refused to die down and the impact created by the film was so huge that it even affected the run of some other movies. Premam was the centre of attraction for all sections of the audiences alike. Films like Lukka Chuppi, Nirnnayakam etc., and had a decent run at the theatres but they were definitely affected by the huge uproar created by Premam. Had they released during another season, these films would have done a much bigger business.
Beyond The Boundaries
If you ask any moviebuff outside Kerala about their favourite Malayalam movies, the list would definitely feature Premam. The movie went on to enjoy a sensational run in places outside Kerala as well, particularly in Tamil Nadu. As you all know, the film completed 200 days of run at a theatre in Chennai, which is even a rarity with Tamil movies of these days.
