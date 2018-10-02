 »   »   »  RIP Balabhaskar: Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier And Others Mourn The Noted Violinist’s Death

In a sad development, the noted violinist Balabhaskar passed away earlier today(October 2, 2018) much to the shock of countless music lovers. The 40-year-old had met with a horrific car accident a week ago and was undergoing treatment at a noted hospital . Shedding light on the cause of his death, the hospital sources said that he had suffered multiple injuries because of the mishap and had undergone a surgery. Today at 1AM, he suffered a cardiac arrest and this caused his untimely demise.

The accident had taken place when the 'child prodigy' and his family members were returning from Thrissur after offering prayers at a temple. As a result of the accident, he suffered numerous injuries and had to be hospitalised immediately. His wife and friend Arjun too were hospitalised.

Unfortunately, his 2-year-old son passed away before the doctors could step in to save his life. He was cremated on Thursday(September 27, 2018). The child was born nearly 16 years after Balabhaskar's marriage and was his only kid.

As expected, his death left many in the Malayalam film industry in a state of shock. Reacting to his death, Dulquer Salmaan said that he was 'devastated' to hear the tragic news. He added that he was praying to god to give the family strength to cope with the big loss.

"Devastated and heartbroken hearing about @iambalabhaskar and daughter Tejaswini. Praying that god give the rest of the family the strength to cope with this tragic loss. Cannot get this news out of my head," he added.

Similarly, Shankar Mahadevan, Manju Warrier and Vineeth Sreenivasan too offered their condolences to Balabhaskar's near and dear ones.

Thank you for the advices you gave me Balu etta.. It’s really really hard to believe the news.. It was an honour knowing u, performing with u.. You were a genius.. your performances will always be remembered.. and ur smile will stay in people’s hearts..

RIP #Balabhaskar 😢 pic.twitter.com/TxfOrHwCW3 — Vineeth Sreenivasan (@Vineeth_Sree) October 2, 2018

Very sad. Very unfair! Just not able to come to terms with it. Our dearest #Balabhaskar has left us ... deeply saddened.. a very sad day for music ... our prayers are with the family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) October 2, 2018

In case you did not know, Balabhaskar hailed from an influential family and was introduced to the world of music by uncle B Sasikumar at the age of 3. During his illustrious career, he had performed alongside several noted musicians such as Sivamani, Zakir Hussain and Louis Banks to name a few and given strong proof his abilities.

His death is a big loss for the music world and he will be deeply missed