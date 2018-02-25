 »   »   » RIP SRIDEVI: Mammootty, Mohanlal & Other Mollywood Celebrities Mourn The Death Of The Actress!

Mammootty

Mammootty, the much loved actor of Mollywood, mourned the death of actress Sridevi and took to Facebook to send out a note. The actor wrote that the actress will be remembered for ages.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal, the complete actor also took to Facebook to mourn the death of the actress. He offered condolences to her family.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Mollywood, mourned the death of Sridevi and on his Facebook post, he did send out a picture in which a young Dulquer Salmaan is seen receiving an award from Sridevi.

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema, paid homage to the queen of Indian cinema. She thanked the actress for remaining an inspiration forever.

Geetu Mohandas

Geetu Mohandas, the actress turned film-maker mourned the death of the actress and she did send out a note with the lines from one of the most popular songs featuring Sridevi.

Shamna Kasim

Popular South Indian actress Shamna Kasim has sent out a note on Facebook remembering Sridevi. The actress has stated that Sridevi has been an inspiration and admiration for her.

Arun Gopy

Arun Gopy, popular film-maker who made his debut with the film Ramaleela did send out an emotional note about the actress, which was read as "She defeated all reel-life villains with her unbeatable performance but she surrendered to the real-life villain, death. RIP "