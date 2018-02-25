 »   »   » RIP SRIDEVI: Mammootty, Mohanlal & Other Mollywood Celebrities Mourn The Death Of The Actress!

The Indian film fraternity has lost one of its finest talents. The entire nation woke up with the sad news of Sridevi's death this morning, leaving the Indian film audiences in a state of shock.
Sridevi was one such talent who has even inspired many actresses of this generation. She enjoyed a huge fan following in Kerala as well and was one among the very few actresses who bagged the tag of a superstar.
Many of the top Mollywood celebrities like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and others took to Facebook to mourn the death of Sridevi. Read on to know more..
Mammootty
Mammootty, the much loved actor of Mollywood, mourned the death of actress Sridevi and took to Facebook to send out a note. The actor wrote that the actress will be remembered for ages.
Mohanlal
Mohanlal, the complete actor also took to Facebook to mourn the death of the actress. He offered condolences to her family.
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Mollywood, mourned the death of Sridevi and on his Facebook post, he did send out a picture in which a young Dulquer Salmaan is seen receiving an award from Sridevi.
Manju Warrier
Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema, paid homage to the queen of Indian cinema. She thanked the actress for remaining an inspiration forever.
Geetu Mohandas
Geetu Mohandas, the actress turned film-maker mourned the death of the actress and she did send out a note with the lines from one of the most popular songs featuring Sridevi.
Shamna Kasim
Popular South Indian actress Shamna Kasim has sent out a note on Facebook remembering Sridevi. The actress has stated that Sridevi has been an inspiration and admiration for her.
Arun Gopy
Arun Gopy, popular film-maker who made his debut with the film Ramaleela did send out an emotional note about the actress, which was read as "She defeated all reel-life villains with her unbeatable performance but she surrendered to the real-life villain, death. RIP "