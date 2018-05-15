 »   »   » Samvrutha Sunil Is Making Her Comeback Through The Miniscreen!

Samvrutha Sunil, the much loved actress of Malayalam cinema did take a break from acting, after her marriage in the year 2012. The highly talented actress, who had made her big debut debut in the year 2004, with the Dileep starrer Rasikan, had carved her place for her own in the industry playing the leading lady in a good number of films.

Now, Samvrutha Sunil is all set to make a comeback but through the miniscreen. According to the reports, the actress will be as one among the judges of an upcoming reality show in Mazhavil Manorama channel, which has been named as Naayakanum Naayikayum.

The promos of this upcoming reality show have already been aired and reportedly, the show will be held to find the new hero and heroine of Lal Jose's upcoming film. According to the reports, Lal Jose and Kunchacko Boban are also a part of this show, which is expected to be aired soon.

It was director Lal Jose who had introduced Samvrutha Sunil with the film Rasikan. They have worked together in films like Diamond Necklace, Arabikatha, Achanurangatha Veedu etc., as well. Samvrutha Sunil was previously seen in the film Ayaalum Njanum Thammil, released in the year 2012 and it was Lal Jose who directed that film as well.