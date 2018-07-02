English
 »   »   »  Sanju Box Office: The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Registers A Good Opening Weekend In Kochi!

Sanju Box Office: The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Registers A Good Opening Weekend In Kochi!

Posted By:
    Sanju, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, directed by popular film-maker Rajkumar Hirani has opened on an extremely good note in the theatres across India. Praises have been pouring in for this biopic, which has won the hearts of the critics as well as the audiences. Sanju is all set for big innings and the Malayalam film audiences too have lapped the movie. Sanju released in a good number of theatres across Kerala and it was the only major release of the past week in Kerala. The film's performance at the Kochi multiplexes, which is one of the top perfoming centres for Bollywood movies in Kerala, was keenly looked upon. Read Sanju box office collection report to know more about the same.

    Opening Day Collections

    Sanju, which had hit the theatres on June 29, 2018, did get a grand release in the Kochi multiplexes and it had as many as 22 shows on its opening day. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer fetched 5.21 Lakhs on its opening day from the Kochi multiplexes.

    3 Days Collections

    Much like in the other centres across the country, Sanju enjoyed a good opening weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film has fetched 18.27 Lakhs in total from the 3 days of its run at the multiplexes.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    A Big Improvement

    The film has been receiving extremely positive reviews upon its release. At the Kochi multiplexes, there has been a constant increase in the occupancy rates. The film registered an occupancy rate of 80.25 % on Saturday and it increased to 93% on Sunday.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    The Way Ahead

    The way ahead looks good for the movie, which has won the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences as well. Rajkumar Hirani's previous release PK had done an astounding business at the Kochi multiplexes and it seems like Sanju will also make a similar impact at the Kochi multiplexes in the coming days.

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 15:16 [IST]
