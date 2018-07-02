 »   »   »  Sanju Box Office: The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Registers A Good Opening Weekend In Kochi!

Opening Day Collections

Sanju, which had hit the theatres on June 29, 2018, did get a grand release in the Kochi multiplexes and it had as many as 22 shows on its opening day. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer fetched 5.21 Lakhs on its opening day from the Kochi multiplexes.

3 Days Collections

Much like in the other centres across the country, Sanju enjoyed a good opening weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film has fetched 18.27 Lakhs in total from the 3 days of its run at the multiplexes.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

A Big Improvement

The film has been receiving extremely positive reviews upon its release. At the Kochi multiplexes, there has been a constant increase in the occupancy rates. The film registered an occupancy rate of 80.25 % on Saturday and it increased to 93% on Sunday.

The Way Ahead

The way ahead looks good for the movie, which has won the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences as well. Rajkumar Hirani's previous release PK had done an astounding business at the Kochi multiplexes and it seems like Sanju will also make a similar impact at the Kochi multiplexes in the coming days.