 »   »   » WOW! This Malayalam Actor To Be A Part Of Mani Ratnam's Next Movie

Mani Ratnam's next film, which will be a multi-starrer is definitely one among the most awaited movies of the year. Initially, there were reports that Fahadh Faasil will be a part of this upcoming project.

But later, much to the disappointment of the Malayalam film audiences, there came reports that Fahadh Faasil is not a part of the project, as the actor had to opt out of the movie due to date issues and popular Tamil actor Arun Vijay came on board for the movie.



But now, here is a happy news for all the Malayalam film audiences as another Malayalam actor has been roped in for this much awaited movie. According to the reports that have come in, young actor Sarathkumar aka Sarath Appani, who made his debut in films with Angamaly Diaries has been roped in to play an important role in Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil movie, which has been titled as Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.



Interestingly, Mani Ratnam movie will be Sarath Appani's second movie in Tamil. He has made an entry to the Tamil film industry with the movie Sandakozhi 2, starring Vishal in the lead role. On the other hand, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a multi-starrer and features Arvind Swamy, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi and Arun Vijay in the lead roles.



Sarath Appai's previous release in Malayalam was Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam. He will next be seen in the film Sachin starring Dhyan Sreenivasan. He has also other promising projects in his kitty.

