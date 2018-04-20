 »   »   » Sathyan Anthikkad-Sreenivasan Team's Next Movie To Get A New Title!

The news regarding Sathyan Anthikad and Sreenivasan's next venture came up as a pleasant surprise to the Malayalam film audiences. The reunion of the most popular director-writer combo of Mollywood definitely has brought in a whole lot of expectations about this upcoming venture.

The film, which will feature Fahadah Faasil in the lead role was initially titled as Malayali. Usually, Sathyan Anhikad announces the title of his movies only after the commencement of the fliming, but here, the case was different.

Now, the team is planning to change the title of this movie and Sathyan Anthikad himself took to Facebook to write a few words about the same. Sathyan Anthikad has written that they opted for the title Malayali since the movie narrates a story related to the common nature of the present day Keralites.

But, he added that they missed out on the fact that another film named Malayali had already hit the theatres, a few years ago. He stated that people including the producers of original film named Malayali did ask him to persist with the same title citing the fact that even in the past, two or more films with the same name have released. But still, Sathyan Anthikad has decided to come up with a new title for the movie.

Take a look at the Facebook post send out by Sathyan Anthikad..

The shoot of this upcoming Sathyan Anthikad-Sreenivasan team is expected to begin in the month of July. Shaan Rahman has been roped in as the music composer of the movie.