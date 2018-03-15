 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Shaji Pappan & Gang To Return With Aadu 3!

With Aadu 2 emerging as a super success at the box office, Shaji Pappan and team have further cemented a topl place in the list of the most popular characters of Malayalam cinema. The film, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas turned out to be a perfect entertaining ride that suited the entertainment needs of the audiences.

Ever since the success of Aadu 2, the audiences have been eager to know whether the makers of the film are planning for the next part of the movie. Now, here is a big news for all the fans of Aadu series.



It has been confirmed that Aadu 3 will happen for sure. The official announcement regarding the same was made during 100 days celebration of Aadu 2. A sample poster of the Aadu 3 was also released during the function. Reportedly, Aadu 3 will be gracing the big screens during the Christmas season of the year 2019. In fact, there are reports doing the rounds that the makers are planning to make the film in 3D.



Interestingly, Aadu Oru Bheekarajeeviyanu, the first part of the series, wasn't a big success in the theatres but later went on to gain a cult classic status. Aadu 2 turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office. Meanwhile, Aadu is also making a re-release in the theatres tomorrow (March 16, 2018).