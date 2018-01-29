 »   »   » Shikkari Shambhu Box Office: 5 Days Collections

Shikkari Shambhu, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role had hit the theatres on January 20, 2018. The film, which marked the reunion of Sugeeth-Kunchacko Boban team came in amidst a good amount of expectations.

Shikkari Shambhu had opened to decent reviews in the theatres, with the film bagging the title of a fine entertainer laced with comedy and suspense. The movie has entered the second week of its run and the box office collections of the movie have been revealed through a new poster of the movie.



Reportedly, Shikkari Shambhu has fetched approximately 5.12 Crores from the first 5 days of its run in the theatres. Well, going by the collections, it has to be said that the Kunchacko Boban starrer has got a fine start at the box office and the stage is perfectly set for the film to race ahead at the box office. It seems like the family audiences have alpped up this perfect entertainer.



Interestingly, Shikkari Shambhu is the second venture of Kunchacko Boabn to hit the theatres in 2018. His first release of the year was Diwanjimoola Grand Prix, which had released in the first week of January.



Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Shikkari Shambhu also features Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Hareesh Perumanna, Sshivada, Alphy, Krishna Kumar, Maniyanpillai Raju etc., in key roles.