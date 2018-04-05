 »   »   » Siddharth & The 'Wink Girl' Priya Varrier Pose For A Selfie!

Siddharth is all set to make his big debut in the Malayalam film industry with the upcoming film Kammara Sambhavam, which will be hitting the theatres soon. The actor was in Kerala recently for the audio launch function of the movie, which was held on April 02, 2018.

Meanwhile, the popular South Indian actor recently took to Twitter to post a photo, featuring himself and Priya Prakash Varrier, the Malayalam actress who won the hearts of Millions with her performance in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love.

Take a look at the Tweet send out by Siddharth..

Meanwhile, Priya Varrier too, took to her official Facebook account to share the picture and it has already fetched a good number of likes. Take a look at the Facebook post of Priya Varrier..

Well, Priya Varrier is now a national sensation and her popularity has transcended boundaries. The audiences are eagerly awaiting for the big release of her debut movie Oru Adaar Love, the shoot of which is progressing.

Similarly, Malayalam movie audiences are looking up for the big debut of Siddharth in Kammara Sambhavam. In the movie, Siddharth will be seen essaying a character named Othenan Nambiar. Reportedly, he himself has dubbed for the movie.