 »   »   » Soubin Shahir's Sudani From Nigeria Gets A Release Date!

Soubin Shahir, who has impressed the audiences with his versatility in handling comedy and serious roles with ease, is all set to make a big entry as a lead actor. The upcoming film Sudani From Nigeria will feature Soubin Shahir as the lead actor along with the African actor Samuel Abiola Robinson.

The movie has already gained a lot of attention with the trailer and especially the song sung by Shahbas Aman clicking big time. Now, according to the reports, Soubin Shahir's Sudani From Nigeria is all set to hit the theatres.



The makers of the movie have locked the relase date of the movie and the movie will be one among the prominent releases of the second half of March. It is announced that Sudani From Nigeria will grace the big screens on March 23, 2018.



Most recently, team Sudani From Nigeria had released a new teaser of the film, which features a really funny scene featuring Soubin Shahir. The teaser has garnered a good reception. Sudani From Nigeria is set against the backdrop of Malappuram district and the game of Football.



Sudani From Nigeria has been directed by debut film-maker Zakaraiya and has been penned by the director along with Muhsin. The movie has been jointly produced by cinematographers-turned-directors, Sameer Thahir and Shaiju Khalid.