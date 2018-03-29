 »   »   » Sreekumaran Thampi Wins The Prestigious JC Daniel Award!

English
Sreekumaran Thampi, the veteran film-maker, writer, lyricist and producer has been adjudged as the winner of this year's JC Daniel Award, which is the highest award in Malayalam cinema, presented by the Kerala Chalachithra Academy.

In a career that has crossed over 5 decades, Sreekumaran Thampi, who is a multi-talented film personality has made immense contribution to the field of Malayalam cinema.

Sreekumaran Thampi entered the film industry in the year 1966 as a songwriter and later went on to establish his presence in the various aspects of film-making. He ventured to direction in the 1970s and went on to helm a number of movies, featuring the legends of Malayalam cinema. Most of his films were big successes at the box office.

Apart from being a screenwriter and a director, he has produced above 25 Malayalam movies as well. Sreekumaran Thampi is also a recipent of the Kerala State Film Awards.

The winner of the JC Daniel Film Award will get a prize money of Rs 5 Lakh along with a citation. The award will be presented to the winner while the distribution of the Kerala State Film Awards.

