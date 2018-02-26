 »   »   » THROWBACK! When Sridevi Was Asked About Malayalam Movies & Mohanlal's Randamoozham!

Sridevi's Opinion About Malayalam Movies..!

Sridevi also opened up about her love for the comedy movies in Malayalam. The actress had stated that she watches more of comedy movies in Malayalam, since the comedy timing of the actors out here are impeccable and the performances are natural.

When Asked About Mohanlal's Randamoozham...

In the interview, Sridevi was also asked about Mohanlal's upcoming big budget project Randamoozham and whether she would accept an offer to work in the movie. To this, the actress stated that she could only respond if such an offer comes.

Sridevi's Tryst With Malayalam Movies..!

Sridevis has done a handful of memorable movies in Malayalam, the majority of which had released in the 1970s. With over 20 movies, Sridevi was close to Mollywood as well. Devaragam, released in the year 1996 marked her last association with the Mollywood.

Honoured By The Kerala Government

Importantly, in the year 2013 Sridevi was honoured by the Kerala Government for her big contributions to the cinema. In the same year, the actress was also honoured with the Padma Shri title.