 »   »   » Street Lights: The Much Awaited Trailer Of The Mammootty Starrer Is Out!

Street Lights is gearing up for a big release on January 26, 2018. The much awaited film of Mammootty is expected to offer something special to the audiences and emerge as a big success at the box office.

Directed by Shamdatt, Street Lights has been produced under the banner Playhouse productions. Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with the first teaser of the film, which was well-received by the audiences. The teaser had given a short introduction to Mammootty's character in the movie.



Now, the makers of Street Lights have released the much awaited official trailer of the movie. Mammootty himself took to Facebook to officially launch the first trailer of the film.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Mammootty..







The 1 minute 19 seconds long trailer of Street Lights is a promising one. It doesn't reveal much about the storyline of the movie but assures that the movie will be an investigation tale giving due importance to romance, humour, action etc. The trailer has already fetched 25K views on Facebook within half an hour of time and has been well-accepted by the audiences.



Earlier, it was revealed that Mammootty will be seen essaying a charcater named James in Street Lights.



According to the reports, Street Lights will get a worldwide release. Earlier, it was reported that the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film will also release on the same day. Reportedly, the film will hit the theatres in UAE/GCC regions on January 25, 2016.